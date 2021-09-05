Head to Head Analysis: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) versus TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67

TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 79.42%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.06%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 29.81% 9.90% 0.95% Heritage Commerce 27.65% 7.42% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Heritage Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $195.46 million 3.11 $52.45 million $2.70 11.70 Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.20 $35.30 million $0.63 17.75

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.