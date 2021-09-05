HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

SELB opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 562,812 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

