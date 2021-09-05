Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $6.89 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.89 or 0.00013695 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.12 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,281.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.03 or 0.07804200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00447770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $733.28 or 0.01458371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00144552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00638760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.14 or 0.00630731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00382560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,539,335 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

