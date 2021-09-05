Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer Sells 26,194 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $156.52 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $3,463,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

