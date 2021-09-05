Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HBI opened at $19.06 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

