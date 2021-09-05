Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

