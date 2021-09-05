Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 135.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

