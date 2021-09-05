Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,000 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $276,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $915,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GVA stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

