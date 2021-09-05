Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,900 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MLI opened at $43.94 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

