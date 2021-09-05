Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,800 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PCRX opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,481 shares of company stock valued at $627,395. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

