Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

