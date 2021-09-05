Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:GPM opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

