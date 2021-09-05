GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.72 on Friday. Biomerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

