GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,001 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $148.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.95.

Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

