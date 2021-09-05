GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $445,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

STNE opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.