GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 13,998 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

BSGM opened at $3.08 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02.

BioSig Technologies Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

