Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

