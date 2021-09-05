Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.73 ($29.09).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.37.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.