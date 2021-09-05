GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.13. Approximately 68,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,999,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Specifically, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,055 shares of company stock valued at $50,424,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

