GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Financial Comparison

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 12.98% 39.01% 12.34% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GN Store Nord A/S and Techtronic Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Techtronic Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 5.11 $191.81 million $4.43 51.58 Techtronic Industries $9.81 billion 4.18 $800.76 million N/A N/A

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats GN Store Nord A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands. The company also provides cleaning solutions, including uprights, stick vacuums, and hard-floor cleaners under the HOOVER brand; vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers, and other cleaning products under the ORECK brand; cleaning products across various floor care categories under the VAX brand; and uprights, sticks, and hand vacuums under the DIRT DEVIL brand. In addition, it trades in outdoor power equipment products, household electronic and electrical products, and floor care products; manufactures plastic parts, metallic parts, and electronic products; holds investment and intellectual properties; and offers inspection services. Further, the company is involved in the research and development activities; and design, manufacture, and supply of products under a contract manufacturing basis for other brands, distributors, and retailers. It serves DIY, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.