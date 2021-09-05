Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

GLOB traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. The stock had a trading volume of 224,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.53 and a 200-day moving average of $230.62. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $332.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

