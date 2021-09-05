Gitcoin Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $12.29 or 0.00023786 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $174.53 million and $26.34 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.88 or 0.00820213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

