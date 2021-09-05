Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $376.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 87,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $8,053,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.