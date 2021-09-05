Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Up 1.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) shares were up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 26,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDLLF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

