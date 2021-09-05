Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

Generac stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.75. The stock had a trading volume of 538,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $458.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

