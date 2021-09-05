Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Buys 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. 5,092,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

