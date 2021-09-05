GameCredits One Day Volume Reaches $125,155.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $26.47 million and approximately $125,155.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00433662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,591,318 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

