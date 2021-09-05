G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

GIII stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 376,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

