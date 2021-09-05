G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.