FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

