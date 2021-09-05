FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

