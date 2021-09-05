FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AHH opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,337,000 after purchasing an additional 423,244 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 384,454 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 296,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

