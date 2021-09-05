FUNToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $316.89 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $316.89 million and $30.90 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

