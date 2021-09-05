FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 4,650 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $301,000.

