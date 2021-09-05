Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.69. The company had a trading volume of 84,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,222. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.