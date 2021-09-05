Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.