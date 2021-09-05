Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

