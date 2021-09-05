Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

FBRX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.