Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 84.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $48,063,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 10,258,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,581,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

