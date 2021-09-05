Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 8,904 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.25% of LPL Financial worth $27,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. 241,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.47. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

