Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 47,886 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.35% of J2 Global worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in J2 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCOM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.17. 155,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,024. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

