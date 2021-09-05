Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $93,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 957,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

