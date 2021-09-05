Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $172.50 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $172,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

