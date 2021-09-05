Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $59,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,107. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

