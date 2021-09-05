Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $36,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 76,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

