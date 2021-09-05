Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

