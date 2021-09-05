FNB Protocol (FNB) Achieves Market Cap of $192,155.11

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $192,155.11 and $2,077.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00125284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00829619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047693 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.