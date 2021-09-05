Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

FTK opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

