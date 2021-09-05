Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $215.00 at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.19.

FIVE stock opened at $193.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. Five Below has a 12-month low of $121.79 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

