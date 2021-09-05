First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Lowered by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.